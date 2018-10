Von Steuben Heading To State Football ChampionshipsA new beginning will never be more true for Von Steuben, when the state high school football playoff kickoff this weekend. The Panthers are making their postseason debut against Kaneland on Saturday. As Megan Mawicke reports, it’s quite an accomplishment for the North Side School, that didn’t even have a football team until 2015.

Citak: Facing A 2-0 Hole, A Dodgers World Series Win Seems UnlikelyAfter a pair of games in Boston, the Red Sox hold a 2-0 World Series lead over the Dodgers and look every bit the best team in baseball.

WWE's Controversial Crown Jewel Event In Saudi Arabia To Move ForwardWWE will hold its Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia as originally planned, despite murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Carter Blackburn: 'Navy Believes They Can Be Competitive In This Game With Notre Dame'CBS sports play by play announcer says the Midshipmen are still believing despite a stretch that has seen them lose four straight games.

Zach LaVine Lifts Bulls Past Hornets With 2 Late Free ThrowsAfter missing one potential winning shot in the final seconds, Zach LaVine was determined to give himself another opportunity. He made good on the second chance.

Niles Man Allegedly Terrorized Teen For Three Years By Forcing Her To Send Pornographic ImagesA man from north suburban Niles is accused of terrorizing a young teenager he met online for more than three years by blackmailing her in exchange for pornographic photos and videos.