CHICAGO (CBS)– Five Construction workers narrowly survived a dramatic fall when a staircase collapsed on the North side Thursday. The workers were carrying a granite.

The construction workers were carrying this heavy granite slab up to a condo kitchen on the 800 block of North Paulina.

Cody Butcher was the only construction worker to walk away from the accident. He said this could have been much worse.

“With a heavy piece of granite like that, if it falls on top of you, you die,” Butcher said. We are lucky it didn’t fall on top. It fell to the side.”

Butcher walked away from the accident limping, but four construction workers on a job with him had to be wheeled out and taken by ambulance.

Ben Bernardo, a neighbor, was inside his nearby apartment when he heard the commotion from the collapse. He said he heard the workers struggle to get out.

This accident is still under investigation.