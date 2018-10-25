CHICAGO (CBS) — Tech giant Google is expanding its offices in Chicago, moving into a second building just south of its current Fulton Market facility.

The new 100,000-square-foot offices at Carpenter and Lake streets won’t be ready until fall 2019, in what eventually be a 12-story building.

Sterling Bay, which developed Googe’s first Chicago headquarters, at 320 N. Morgan St., is also working on the company’s expansion plans.

The world’s search engine leader is just one of several Silicon Valley giants using Chicago as their Midwestern base of operations.

Facebook has announced plans to move into more than 250,000 square feet of space in a 35-story office tower in the Loop.

Pinterest is leasing 30,000 square feet of space in the West Loop as it continues its expansion.

Amazon is considering several Chicago locations as potential homes for its second headquarters.

It’s part of a tech renaissance some say started in 2012, when digital startup incubator 1871 opened its offices in the Merchandise Mart.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel repeatedly has touted turning Chicago into a major tech hub. He said Google’s decision to expand in the Fulton Market District “is a testament to the city’s position as a thriving hub for talent and innovation.”