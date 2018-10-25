CHICAGO (CBS) — A newly engaged couple from Will County survived a helicopter crash in Hawaii, after 35-year-old Carli McConaughy grabbed the controls when the pilot passed out.

McConaughy and 31-year-old Adam Barnett were just engaged last weekend, and were on vacation in Hawaii when they took a helicopter tour on Oahu on Monday.

While flying over Kaneohe Bay, the pilot suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness.

McConaughy was in the front seat, and grabbed the controls as the chopper was going down and tried to pull up.

While the helicopter crashed on a sandbar, the couple and the pilot survived.

McConaughy, of Channahon, and Barnett, of Joliet, both suffered broken bones. They were released from the hospital and have returned home.

The 57-year-old pilot injured his back, neck, and chest.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.