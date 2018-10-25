CHICAGO (CBS)–For more than four years, the family of Chicago police officer Tito “Mannie” Rodriguez, Jr. has endured court hearings as they wait for answers in his death.

Dennis Anderson was charged with reckless homicide in the 28-year-old’s death, but two weeks ago the family was dealt a crushing blow by the state’s attorney’s office when Anderson was offered a plea deal, according to the family.

“It felt like Mannie died all over again,” said his father (also named Tito Rodriguez).

He was killed in 2014 while driving his motorcycle on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Witnesses say Anderson recklessly crossed traffic lanes illegally that night before striking Rodriguez’s motorcycle near 71st Street.

“We lost him because of a man that did something reckless,” his father said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office would not confirm whether there was a plea deal.

Anderson’s next court appearance is Monday.