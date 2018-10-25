CHICAGO(CBS)–The McRib will return for a limited time, according to a McDonald’s press release sent out on Thursday. New this year, the McRib will be now be available through McDelivery on Uber Eats.

The popular sandwich is made with seasoned boneless pork covered in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles. The McRib was last available in November of 2017.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year – such as fresh beef* in our quarter-pound burgers – we know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz. “That’s why we wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year. With the McRib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we’re excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald’s.”

To find restaurants offering this limited time sandwich, customers can download the McDonald’s Finders app.