CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra trains on the BNSF line are experiencing major delays Thursday morning, after a freight train knocked down power lines across the tracks near Cicero.

A freight train knocked down a power line around 4 a.m., halting all trains that use the same tracks. Metra trains were stopped west of the Cicero station until the tracks were cleared around 7 a.m.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said it’s unclear how the freight train came into contact with the power lines overhead.

“Obviously that’s something we’re going to have to look at,” he said.

At least five morning rush trains on the BNSF Railway have been cancelled, and other inbound and outbound trains are operating with extensive delays.

According to Metra’s website, many BNSF trains have been delayed 45 minutes or longer.

Metra said it’s not sure when service will be back to normal on the BNSF line, so riders should use the UP West line as an alternative.

For up-do-date details on the BNSF delays, visit Metra’s website.