The “Witch’s Brew Frappuccino” is available at participating stores for a limited time while supplies last, according to a press release sent out by Starbucks on Thursday.

(CBS) — Starbucks introduced a new Halloween-themed drink on Thursday. The “Witch’s Brew Frappuccino” has already inspired almost 80,000 Instagram posts.

Starbucks said the drink includes “a purple blend of ‘toad’s breath’ and orange crème Frappuccino and a swirl of green ‘bat warts’ (made with chia seeds).”

The unique drink is topped with “vanilla whipped cream and dusting of green ‘lizard scale’ powder finishes the beverage.”