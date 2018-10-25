CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police have hundreds of stolen items available for their rightful owners to claim–but only until the end of the week.

The display of items was put together by the Chicago Police Department’s Major Auto Theft Investigation Unit, which manages the city’s collection of recovered stolen goods, from lawn mowers and power tools to other high-end equipment.

Today, a lucky Comed worker found his missing chainsaw.

The total value of the items on display is $100,000.

The items can be claimed at the 10th District police station, 3315 W. Ogden, through Friday.

Police will ask for a valid ID and proof of ownership of the item to be claimed.