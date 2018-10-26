There’s plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend for Halloween.

2018 Halloween Day Crawl

Bring your Halloween costume and join this bar crawl. Tickets include a brunch buffet, gift cards, costume contests and special deals on drinks. Attendees will also receive free or discounted rides from Lyft.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: River North’s Best Bars TBA. 149 West Kinzie Street

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Purge Halloween Bar Crawl

This Purge-themed bar crawl offers entry to six different venues, up to 40 percent off drinks and a variety of prizes and giveaways. If you show your ticket at Fantasy Costume, you get 15 percent off your costume. Stick around for the after-party.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 2:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: River North

Price: $25-$35. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago HalloWeekend Pub Crawl 2018

This Halloween bar crawl in Wrigleyville features a party package consisting of entry to multiple venues and discounted drinks. Explore neighborhood bars while creating legendary moments. Only 499 tickets will be sold.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 1 a.m.

Where: Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern + Various Venues, 3647 N. Clark St.

Price: $13.95

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2018 Halloween Trolley Crawl

Dress up in costume and hop on the trolley from bar to bar in this crawl in Lincoln Park. Tickets include entry to all venues, a costume contest, a dinner buffet, gift cards and giveaways. There will also be free and discounted rides from Lyft.

When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.- midnight

Where: Lincoln Park’s Best Bars (full list in event description), 420 W. Diversey Parkway

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.