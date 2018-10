Will County Couple Survives Hawaii Helicopter Crash After Woman Grabs ControlsA newly engaged couple from Will County survived a helicopter crash in Hawaii, after 35-year-old Carli McConaughy grabbed the controls when the pilot passed out.

Lake In The Hills Restaurant Owner Slain In Northwest Side Drive-By; 'There's No Sense To Be Made'Friends say Peter Rim was dedicated to his job. He owned two restaurants in Lake In The Hills, called Bistro Wasabi and El Cochino.

Family Of Police Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash Devastated By Plea DealFor more than four years, the family of Chicago police officer Tito "Mannie" Rodriguez, Jr. has endured court hearings as they wait for answers in his death.

Disabled Woman's $15,000 Van Wrongly Declared Abandoned, Sold For Scrap; 'It's Just Very Infuriating'"The city to do that, with no regards to who that vehicle belonged to, is sickening. It’s absolutely sickening," Lisandra Velez said.

A Woman's Wheelchair-Accessible Van Was Legally Parked, So Why Was It Towed And Destroyed?Leave your vehicle parked on a Chicago street for a week and it could be towed and even sold without you getting a dime. It is all part of Chicago's Abandoned Vehicle Program. One family lost a $15,000 van with a customized wheelchair lift, then turned to CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini for help.

Police, Fire Departments Not Investigating After White Firefighter Pulls Gun On Black Man; 'They Think This Is A Game'Serious questions remain for the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department, after a white man later identified as a firefighter pulled a gun on a black man running errands in Bridgeport.

Von Steuben Heading To State Football PlayoffsA new beginning will never be more true for Von Steuben, when the state high school football playoff kickoff this weekend. The Panthers are making their postseason debut against Kaneland on Saturday. As Megan Mawicke reports, it’s quite an accomplishment for the North Side School, that didn’t even have a football team until 2015.

Englewood Gang Members Charged In 11 South Side SlayingsAuthorities will announce charges Friday afternoon against 23 purported gang members in connection to nearly a dozen murders.

17 Years Later, Still No Trace Of Tionda And Diamond BradleyEven after 17 years, the Bradley family has not given up hope of finding Diamond and Tionda, two sisters who vanished without a trace in 2001.

Couple Wanted For Stealing $10,000 In Goods From Hinsdale StoreHinsdale police are searching for a couple accused of stealing about $10,000 worth of merchandise from a clothing store in the central business district last week.