CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities will announce charges Friday afternoon against 23 purported gang members in connection to nearly a dozen murders.

Racketeering indictments still under seal in federal court, along with gun and murder charges in state court will be announced Friday afternoon at the Englewood District police station.

A major fed/state indictment that will be announced today at 1230 in Englewood aims to significantly disrupt gang activity. 23 individuals were swept up in the long term investigation with @FBIChicago @NDILnews @CookCountySAO. 11 murders in Chicago are linked to the defendants. pic.twitter.com/87QWNRRCJy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 26, 2018

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said 23 members of the Goonie Boss faction of the Gangster Disciples street gang were arrested as part of the investigation with the FBI, federal prosecutors, and Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

Authorities said the Goonie Boss faction routinely terrorized the Englewood neighborhood. Sources said the faction has been operating for years in the streets and alleys near 72nd and 73rd near Hermitage, Paulina, Marshfield, and Ashland.

The defendants have been linked to 11 murders dating back to 2016, but authorities have not said

Gang members also will face charges in connection to running a gun trafficking group that burglarized a downstate gun shop.

