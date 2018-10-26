  • CBS 2On Air

By Mike Puccinelli
CHICAGO (CBS) — A major construction project on Metra’s BNSF line could cause some problems for commuters this weekend.

Crews will replace 18,000 railroad ties on the BNSF Railway tracks between Hinsdale and Aurora.

Replacing 18 miles’ worth of railroad ties normally would take three weeks, but Metra said BNSF has promised to complete the project this weekend.

Stretching from Aurora to Union Station, BNSF is Metra’s busiest line, with approximately 64,000 riders on the typical weekday. That number is slashed by almost two thirds on the weekend, which is why Metra has asked BNSF to complete the project over a single weekend.

Two large track teams will work three 10-hour days starting Friday evening to get all the work done by the Monday morning rush.

To accommodate the work, Metra is cancelling four Friday evening trains on the BNSF Railway line, and adjust the schedules for five others.

On Saturday and Sunday, all BNSF trains could face 10-minute delays, and two trains will operate on adjusted schedules.

For details on this weekend’s schedules, visit Metra’s website.

BNSF also has agreed to divert freight traffic from the work area this weekend.