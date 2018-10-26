CHICAGO (CBS) — A sacred treat for the Catholic faithful in Naperville.

Parishioners lined up at SS Peter and Paul Church to get a glimpse of relics belonging to modern day saint Padre Pio.

Some of the items include blood stained gauze and a lock of hair.

Church historians say Padre Pio was said to have the ability to read souls and often spent up to 16 hours a day hearing confession.

He was said to have healing powers. It’s an ability Ann Hartnett-Beasley believes.

She said her husband’s cancer was cured during a trip to see Padre Pio right after their honeymoon.

“He said ‘did you see that?’ And I did not. And what he said was Padre Pio became pure light and the host in his hand became pure light. And my husband knew he had been healed.”

The couple has four children and eight grandchildren and all have “Pio” or “Pia” as middle names.