CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake in the Hills community is mourning the death of a local restaurant owner who was shot and killed on the Northwest Side of Chicago, as police search for the person who killed him.

Friends say Peter Rim was dedicated to his job. He owned two restaurants in Lake In The Hills, called Bistro Wasabi and El Cochino.

Loved ones believe the shooting that took his life was random and unprovoked.

Rim, 46, was surrounded by friends and family when he died Thursday morning.

Those who knew him described him as fun, energetic, and loving.

Rim was in a car with friends, heading home from a birthday party around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, heading west on the 4100 block of West of Diversey, when an SUV pulled up alongside them.

Kurt Anderson was in the car with Rim, and said a man in the SUV said something to them, but they couldn’t make out what he was trying to say. The man then fired five or six shots into their car.

Anderson said they had never seen the gunman before.

“There’s no sense to be made,” Anderson said. “Peter put his heart and soul into everything and everyone. Literally one of my best friends. He lived with me. People always say the life of the party.”

Rim, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was shot in the head. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting. Anderson said he doesn’t think it was a case of road rage.

“The guy came up beside us in a one-lane street, and then … the guy started talking, and we didn’t know what he was trying to say. We didn’t know. We’d never seen the guy before,” Anderson said.

No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.