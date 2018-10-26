MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The reward for information in the search for Jayme Closs is now at $50,000.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the reward amount doubled thanks to help from Jennie-O Turkey, whose workers have helped in the on-going search for the missing western Wisconsin teenager.

Earlier this week, the FBI initially set the reward amount at $25,000.

Jayme Closs went missing on Oct. 15. An inaudible 911 call led police to her home in Barron, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Twin Cities.

Inside, officers found her parents – 56-year-old James and 46-year-old Denise – dead with gunshot wounds. Their daughter was nowhere to be found.

On Friday, the search for Jayme Closs entered its 12th day. So far, law enforcement have said little about what their investigation has turned up.

Anyone with information on the 13-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to call a tip line at 1-855-744-3879.