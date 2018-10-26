CHICAGO (CBS)–A sex offender from west suburban Broadview was charged Oct. 25 in connection with a home invasion and stabbing of a 24-year-old woman in the Wicker Park neighborhood in May.

Lester Johnson, 53, of the 2500 block of South 24th Street, was charged with one felony count of home invasion, violation of an order of protection, failing to report a change of address, and phone harassment.

Police said he forced his way into a home on the 1300 block of North Bell on My 28 at approximately 1 a.m. and stabbed the woman in the leg.

She was hospitalized in stable condition after she was stabbed, police said.