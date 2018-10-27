Synagogue Shooting11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue; Suspect In Custody
Chicago (CBS) — Two drivers watched in horror as a freight train slammed into a semi-truck on Route 173 in Wadsworth, and it was all caught on camera.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said the semi jackknifed when it swerved to avoid a car that had stopped abruptly at the railroad crossing.

The semi driver jumped out of the vehicle just before the freight train came swiftly down the tracks and plowed into it.

No one was hurt. Crews are working to repair damage to the crossing. There is no word yet on whether the driver at the center of that accident will face any charges or citations.