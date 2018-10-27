Chicago (CBS) — When it comes to saints, a new smartphone game is going to help Catholics all over the world “catch ’em all”.

The game, “Follow JC Go!”, works like the popular game “Pokemon Go”. But instead of cartoon monsters, players will have to find saints and other biblical characters in the real-life world around them. The characters will challenge players with Bible questions and encourage them to do charitable works while they walk around playing the game.

While not created specifically by the Vatican, the Pope is rumored to be a huge fan of the game, which took 32,000 man hours to create.