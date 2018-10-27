Chicago (CBS) — If you’re hosting a Halloween party this weekend or a gathering for the holidays, you may be thinking about what kind of cocktails to serve.

Carley Gaskin offers a fresh twist on fall drinks and demonstrated a few of them to CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot. Gaskin was recently named 2018’s Most Imaginative Bartender by Bombay Sapphire. She traveled to London and beat out hundreds or competitors to win the title.

Her winning cocktail, Geb’s Reviver, includes matcha tea, lemon, pineapple and is topped with pineapple-carrot foam.

“This is a zero waste cocktail,” Gaskin said. “So everything was used in its entirety from the lemon peels to the pineapple pulp.”

Geb’s Reviver

1.5 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

.75 oz pineapple lemon oleo

.5 oz lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon Matcha powder

Method: Combine all ingredients and shake. Top with pineapple, carrot and Bombay Sapphire foam. Garnish with dehydrated rhubarb and carrot powder.

Gaskin’s Halloween-themed cocktail, Beetle’s Juice, is made with melon liqueur and topped with a dark juice or puree, like blueberry or cherry.

Beetle’s Juice!

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire

1oz Midori Melon Liqueur

.5oz lemon juice

.25oz simple syrup

—Drizzle with Blueberry Puree

—Served in a Collins glass

—Garnish with a blueberry stuffed lychee “eye”

Gaskin’s final cocktail is called Trick or Treat Yourself and includes pumpkin puree, coconut milk, cinnamon, and ginger liqueur for a festive fall flavor.

“It tastes just like a pumpkin spice latte,” Gaskin said.

Trick or Treat Yourself

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire

.25oz ginger liqueur

1oz Pumpkin Puree

1oz coconut milk

.5oz cinnamon simple syrup

.5oz lemon juice

—Blend together and shake vigorously

—Serve in a Collins glass

—Garnish with shaved Cinnamon & Bay Leaf