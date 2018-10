Chicago (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning as he walked along Lake Shore Drive with a group of people.

Chicago Police say the man was walking with a group of people in the 2400 block of N. Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday when he was shot in the left foot. The victim took himself to Community First hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.