Chicago (CBS) — The Will County Coroner confirmed a body found in Lockport is Ashley Tucker, a Joliet woman who was reported missing.

The 25-year-old was identified by her tattoos. Her remains were discovered by detectives Friday. Her death is considered a homicide.

Tucker was last seen leaving a party Oct. 13.

Police said Peter Zabala, 42, is a person of interest in Tucker’s disappearance. He is currently being held without bond for violating the Sex Offender Registration Act.