Chicago (CBS) — Rich Loesing joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about the Movember Foundation, the only global charity focused solely on men’s health.

“Movember” started in 2003 in Melbourne, Australia as a way for men to have fun growing mustaches and to bring awareness to health issues they face.

Now, the mustache is just the “hairy banner” on top of the Movember Foundation’s philanthropic movement.

“Everything we do is to stop men from dying too young,” Loesing said.

The foundation’s three areas of focus are prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health and suicide prevention.

Loesing said encouraging men to grow mustaches in November is a fun way of bringing attention to these issues.

“It’s a great way to start a conversation about men’s health and the importance of really having men take care of their well-being physically, mentally and emotionally.”

Growing facial is just one way of participating in “Movember”. Men and women are also encouraged to run or walk 60 miles next month, one mile for each man that takes his own life every hour, or to host an event to raise awareness and funds for men’s health.

By 2030, the Movember Foundation hopes to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25 percent. This will include reducing the number of suicides by 25 percent and cutting in half the number of men dying from testicular and prostate cancers.