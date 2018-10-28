Chicago (CBS) — Protesters said they want to see the body cam video surrounding the death of a Lake County inmate released before next month’s election.

Demonstrators gathered in Waukegan Saturday demanding Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran make the body cam footage surrounding Edward Robinson’s death public.

Robinson died in September in his cell.

His cause of death has not been determined.

Sheriff Curran said the body cam video has been released to the state’s attorney, the coroner’s office and the Robinson family. He also said the video from inside the cell was released and made public one week after the 32-year-old died.