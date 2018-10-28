Chicago (CBS) — Because of the Pittsburgh shooting Saturday morning, synagogues across the country, including the Chicago area, are increasing security with the help of police.

Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue closed off all entrances and exits, except for the front door, after news of the shooting. At Saturday morning’s Sabbath service, a security guard watched the door, which is protocol every Saturday for the synagogue.

Chicago police said they are closely monitoring the situation and are providing what they call “special attention” to synagogues throughout the city. CBS 2 did not see any visible police presence.

At this time, Chicago police said they are not aware of any threats to synagogues or religious institutions in Chicago.