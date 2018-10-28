Chicago (CBS) — Three people were shot and wounded, one of them critically, early Sunday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago Police say three people were standing on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of W. 60th Street when someone inside of a vehicle started shooting. A 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Holy Cross hospital in stable condition. A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. A 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital.

Chicago Police say Area South detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.