Chicago (CBS) — On the streets making up the 10th District, police have logged more than 140 shootings this year, and North Lawndale is doing what it can to put that violence in its rear-view mirror.

Norman Kerr of UCAN, one of Chicago’s oldest social service agencies, showcases anti-violence activities funded through 15 small, private grants.

“Kids want something to do,” Kerr said. “We have to find things for them to do to engage them so they go down the right path.”

Since the start of the year compared to the same time in 2017, crime is down five percent in the district with shootings on the decline by 24 percent.

But, over the past four years, the crime rate has barely changed, and shootings are up 73 percent.

“We definitely have a long way to go,” Kerr said “We’ve seen funding cut. So until we get that consistency, that’s when we’re going to start seeing significant changes in this violence.”

The private grant money for UCAN comes from the Chicago-based MacArthur Foundation with each grant for $1,000.