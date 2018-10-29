  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago (CBS) — A home in southwest suburban Bolingbrook became the center of a crime scene Monday morning after it was shot up.

 

Bolingbrook Police tell CBS 2 that officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Ottawa Drive at 6:33 a.m. Monday for multiple calls of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a home on that block shot up four to five times.

 

No one was hit by any bullets and no one is in custody. Police say they do not yet have a motive and the incident is still under investigation.