Chicago (CBS) — A home in southwest suburban Bolingbrook became the center of a crime scene Monday morning after it was shot up.

Bolingbrook Police tell CBS 2 that officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Ottawa Drive at 6:33 a.m. Monday for multiple calls of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a home on that block shot up four to five times.

No one was hit by any bullets and no one is in custody. Police say they do not yet have a motive and the incident is still under investigation.