Art will imitate life on CBS‘ new comedy Happy Together tonight at 8:30 ET/PT, when Damon Wayans guest stars as Mike, the father of Jake, played by Damon Wayans Jr. In the episode, appropriately titled “Like Father, Like Son”, Mike comes to town for a visit and the pair are excited to spend some quality time together while Jake’s wife Claire traveling for business. While Claire is away, the couple awkwardly tries to keep the magic alive in their relationship.

For a preview of tonight's episode click on the video above and be sure to tune in tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.