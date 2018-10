CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead Monday morning at a scrap metal recycling facility in the Ranch Triangle neighborhood.

Police said the body was found just around 5 a.m. at 1909 N. Clifton Av. That is the address of General Iron Industries, a scrap metal recycling yard.

Investigators said the victim had suffered “fatal injuries” and appeared to be 35 to 45 years old. The victim has not yet been identified.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.