CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were hospitalized, and one dog was killed, in two separate dog attacks Sunday on the South Side.

Around 10:30 a.m., a dog fatally mauled another dog at a PetSmart store at 41st and Pulaski in the Archer Heights neighborhood, police said. The dog also bit a female store employee.

PetSmart told the Chicago Tribune a Mastiff broke out of its kennel in the grooming salon, and attacked an employee and another dog.

Police and fire officials said the woman was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital with a dog bite to the upper left arm and right middle finger.

About six hours later, a 58-year-old woman was walking near 78th and Cottage Grove in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, when a stray pit bull attacked her, according to police.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center, where her condition was stabilized. Police officers caught the pit bull and put it in a squad car, and then took the dog to Animal Care and Control.