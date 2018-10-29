CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released new surveillance images of a car that may be connected to the murder of a Lake In the Hills chef.

Area North Detectives want to locate a Nissan Rogue with an unknown Illinois license plates in connection with the shooting that happened on October 25.

According to police, the Nissan Rogue has tinted windows and is missing a front license plate. The Nissan Rogue pulled along the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple gunshots killing the front passenger.

The victim, 46-year-old Peter Rim, was in a car with friends Thursday morning in the the 4100 block of West Diversey when the vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting.

Authorities said the Nissan Rogue fled westbound on Diversey Avenue and then southbound on Kostner Avenue.

No one is in custody.

