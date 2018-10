CHICAGO (CBS) — A gruesome discovery at a North Side recycling plant.

The lifeless body of a man was found there.

The victim’s body was found trapped underneath steel at General Iron Industries near Cortland and Kingsbury in the Ranch Triangle neighborhood.

The body was found around 7:00 Monday morning.

Plant officials said they don’t know how he died but said the man was not an employee nor was he permitted on the property. Police are treating the area as a crime scene.