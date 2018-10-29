CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from south suburban Orland Park has been charged in connection with vandalizing a church with hateful slogans police say he painted on doors and walls.

Police found graffiti with anti-religious words at the Living World Lutheran Church on the 16000 block of Wolf Road. Several of the church’s windows were also broken, police said.

Luke Corrigan, 23, was charged with five counts of hate crime to a church and one count of arson to a place of worship, police said.

Corrigan was identified on surveillance video and police allegedly found evidence in his residence connecting him to the crime.