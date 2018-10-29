CHICAGO (CBS)–Hundreds of mourners attended a vigil Monday night at Temple Beth Israel in north suburban Skokie to honor the people killed at the “Tree of Life” Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Skokie is home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the Chicago area. The guests lit 11 candles for the number of people killed in the mass shooting.

Among the victims were Cecil and David Rosenthal. The siblings, who worked as greeters at the door of the synagogue on the day of the shooting, are brothers of Diane Rosenthal Hirt–a member of a Lombard synagogue.

The first funerals for the victims begin Tuesday.

During a vigil tonight, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf called for unity when he made the following remarks:

“We must recognize our common humanity as we live our lives. We must celebrate that common humanity while we rejoice in the distinctions that enrich our lives, enrich our communities, enrich our families. Events in Pittsburgh remind us of the fragile nature of life. These events remind us that we have a responsibility to each other in guarding that fragile life.”