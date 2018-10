CHICAGO (CBS)–A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said Monday.

The teen, Stephanie Luna, was last seen on the 5100 block of South Wood Street on Oct. 26.

Luna is hispanic with red hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark-blue colored hoodie, grey sweatpants, black Adidas sandals and a backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.