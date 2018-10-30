CHICAGO (CBS)–A fire on an Amtrak train bound for Milwaukee from Chicago Tuesday night, on the Hiawatha line, led to the evacuation of 210 passengers, Amtrak officials said.

No one was injured after a fire broke out in a battery box on a train car around 7:10 p.m., an Amtrak spokesperson said.

Everyone on board was safely evacuated to the Milwaukee Airport Station.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Delays were being reported on Chicago–Milwaukee trains as a result of the incident, Amtrak said.