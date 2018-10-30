  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak, Amtrak Fire Chicago, Amtrak Fire Milwaukee, Amtrak Hiawatha Line Delays, Hiawatha

CHICAGO (CBS)–A fire on an Amtrak train bound for Milwaukee from Chicago Tuesday night, on the Hiawatha line, led to the evacuation of 210 passengers, Amtrak officials said.

No one was injured after a fire broke out in a battery box on a train car around 7:10 p.m., an Amtrak spokesperson said.

Everyone on board was safely evacuated to the Milwaukee Airport Station.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

Delays were being reported on Chicago–Milwaukee trains as a result of the incident, Amtrak said.

 

 