CHICAGO (CBS)–The bodies of Bradley University professor Susan Brill De Ramirez and her husband, Antonio Ramirez Barron, were found near the Spoon River Bridge in Henry County, Ill., authorities said.

Prosecutors said the couple’s son, Jose Ramirez, 21, allegedly told investigators he killed his parents, and threw their bodies off a bridge.

Ramirez, now charged with two accounts of first-degree murder, allegedly told authorities he killed his parents because he was “sick of them.”

Another man, 20-year-old Matthew Roberts, has been charged obstruction of justice and concealment of a homicide.

The police were called to the couple’s home Sunday night for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found blood in the home.

Prosecutors allege Ramirez waited until his parents were asleep, and then sprayed them with pepper spray before stabbing them to death and dumping their bodies near the river.