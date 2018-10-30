CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer is in the hospital, after accidentally shooting himself Tuesday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Police said the officer accidentally shot himself shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Argyle and Kedzie. Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

BREAKING – An officer was injured by a possible accidental discharge and transported to Swedish Covenant. Superintendent Eddie Johnson will depart the budget hearing to tend to the officer. Details to follow pic.twitter.com/vkp1O7tyRd — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 30, 2018

The officer was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital for treatment, and was being transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was at City Hall for a department budget hearing at the time, but left the meeting to visit the officer at the hospital.