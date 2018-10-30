CHICAGO (CBS)– A marked Chicago Police vehicle was involved in a collision around 8:30 a.m. at Chicago and LaSalle, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A police officer was responding Eastbound to a bank alarm with emergency equipment activated when his vehicle was struck by a 61-year-old male driving a Toyota Prius headed Northbound.

The driver of the Prius was issued two violations that include Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The officer and Prius driver were both transported to Northwestern University Hospital in good condition.