CHICAGO (CBS) — Three children were killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle while boarding a school bus Tuesday morning in Fulton County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the children were struck at a school bus stop near 4600 N. State Road 25 in Rochester.

According to the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, the children were boarding their bus at the time. Three were killed, and one was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while… https://t.co/m3aewcUCLH — Tippecanoe Valley SC (@tippecanoevlly) October 30, 2018

According to published reports, the vehicle that struck the children was headed in the opposite direction as the school bus, and the stop sign on the bus was extended at the time. All three children reportedly were from the same family.

Counselors were available to students, teachers, and parents at the children’s school.

