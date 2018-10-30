  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago, Fulton County, Indiana, Indiana State Police, Local TV, Rochester, school bus, Struck By Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three children were killed and another was seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle while boarding a school bus Tuesday morning in Fulton County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the children were struck at a school bus stop near 4600 N. State Road 25 in Rochester.

According to the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation, the children were boarding their bus at the time. Three were killed, and one was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.

According to published reports, the vehicle that struck the children was headed in the opposite direction as the school bus, and the stop sign on the bus was extended at the time. All three children reportedly were from the same family.

Counselors were available to students, teachers, and parents at the children’s school.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Chicago for updates.