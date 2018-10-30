CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer is recovering after accidentally shooting himself.

The officer is talking, alert and in good spirits. That’s partly because doctors were able to stabilize him as they treat him at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Police said the officer initially drove himself to the emergency room at Swedish Covenant Hospital. He drove about five miles with a gunshot wound to his leg after police said he accidentally shot himself.

The incident happened in his police vehicle near Argyle and Kedzie just after 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Although a CPD spokesperson said it was an accidental shooting, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct an independent investigation.