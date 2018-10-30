WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A former North Chicago, Illinois, police chief is requesting a bench trial on charges he stole more than $200,000 in city funds for personal use.

Michael Newsome told Lake County Circuit Judge James Booras he decided to have the judge decide his eventual verdict. He later signed a form formerly waiving a jury trial.

Prosecutors allege Newsome took more than $200,000 in drug forfeiture funds during a series of thefts between 2007 and 2012. He was arrested on the charges in October of 2012.

In addition to theft, Newsome is also charged with official misconduct and misapplication of funds. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Newsome was appointed North Chicago police chief in 2005, after 14 years with the department. He resigned prior to being indicted.



