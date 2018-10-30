CHICAGO (CBS) — Jessica McCaskill was recently crowned on of the queen of boxing in Chicago, her adoptive hometown.

McCaskill won her title belt earlier this month on an all-female card at Wintrust Arena. She kept swinging after being on the ropes in the ring – and in life.

“I am the best at something in the world, McCaskill said. “I’m able to use that to motivate other people and connect that to my story.”

Her latest story: she’s the WBC’s Junior Welterweight champion of the world. She recently beat Erica Farias by a unanimous decision in 10 rounds. McCaskill is now 6-2 as a professional in just three years.

“Some girls will say ‘what happen to your eye’ and you have to explain (it) to them,” she said. “It’s something you fought for and you can be proud of that. I flaunt it a little bit. I’m not ashamed.”

One of her greatest strengths is she is mentally strong in the ring. She survived a tough childhood in St. Louis, adopted by her great aunt and they found themselves homeless when she was eight years old.

“We didn’t have lights. We didn’t have heat and we didn’t have food in the house,” McCaskill said. “Once that hit rock bottom we were living in the back of a church. My mom was every piece of strength that she could be and I wanted to do the same.”

Her mom got back on her feet. Jessica earned a degree from Southern Illinois University and she works as a regulatory reporting analyst at R.J. O’Brien, training before and after her day job.

McCaskill’s manager is beyond impressed.

“Her will. When we go against those odds that are 100 percent against us, she will dig deep and go on will,” said her manager Rick Ramos.

Jessica hopes to add more belts to her story. She also wants to inspire others, especially young girls, along the way.

She hopes to get back in the ring within the next six months and it could be against the woman she just beat at the Wintrust event.