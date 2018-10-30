CHICAGO (CBS)–Less than a month after President Trump hosted Kanye West as a special guest in the Oval Office, the rapper announced today on Twitter his decision to distance himself from politics.
West, spotted on Oct. 18 at a restaurant in west suburban Naperville wearing his ‘Make American Great Again’ baseball cap, has publicly been supporting President Trump for months.
Tuesday afternoon he suddenly changed tides by tweeting a possible break from pushing Trump’s agenda.
“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote on Tuesday. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”
In another tweet, Kim Kardashian’s husband wrote: