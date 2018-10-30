CHICAGO (CBS)–Less than a month after President Trump hosted Kanye West as a special guest in the Oval Office, the rapper announced today on Twitter his decision to distance himself from politics.

West, spotted on Oct. 18 at a restaurant in west suburban Naperville wearing his ‘Make American Great Again’ baseball cap, has publicly been supporting President Trump for months.

Tuesday afternoon he suddenly changed tides by tweeting a possible break from pushing Trump’s agenda.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote on Tuesday. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

In another tweet, Kim Kardashian’s husband wrote: