CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Cottage Grove Avenue and 79th Street and dragged for several blocks early Tuesday morning, police said.

A sedan was traveling north on Cottage Grove Avenue around 3:10 a.m. before hitting the unidentified pedestrian and traveling east on 79th Street, according to police. The man’s body was trapped underneath the vehicle until reaching the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue.

Police say the vehicle, possibly a gray Hyundai Elantra, fled the scene.

The 22-year-old victim was pronounced on scene, according to officials. Major Accidents and Area South detectives are investigating the incident. No one is in custody.