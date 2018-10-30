CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at Neuqua Valley High School are being sent home early on Tuesday, as police investigate a threat made against the school.

Naperville Police confirmed they are investigating an online threat discovered just after noon, but said all students and staff are safe.

Today, Oct 30, we were made aware of a potential threat to Neuqua Valley High School. We are actively investigating the credibility of the threat. All Neuqua students and staff are currently safe. The district has decided to dismiss students early as we continue our investigation — NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) October 30, 2018

Police said the school was being evacuated, and students were being sent home early. Buses are being provided for students who normally take the bus to school.

NVHS is dismissing early to allow the police to investigate a potential threat. All students and staff are safe. More info at https://t.co/Jhw5kiH6qK — Indian Prairie 204 (@ipsd204) October 30, 2018

Authorities did not provide details of the threat, or say exactly where it was discovered, other than it was not posted on social media.

A message from the school was sent to parents:

This is Neuqua Valley High School calling with an important message for parents. The police have informed us of a potential threat against our school and we have decided to evacuate the school while they investigate the situation. Please know that all of our students and staff are safe. As a precaution, we will be dismissing school at Noon today to allow the police to thoroughly search our school.

Students who take the bus will arrive home on buses that are at school early. Our STEPS students and students who are in our special education self-contained classroom are being taken to Welch Elementary School where they will remain until regular dismissal at 2:30 or a parent can arrive at Welch to take them home.

All extracurricular activities are cancelled for today.

We will provide you with an update as soon as we have more information from the police.