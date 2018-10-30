CHICAGO (CBS) — Funerals begin today for victims of the shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue, including two men with ties to the Chicago area.

Cecil and David Rosenthal, who were developmentally disabled, were greeters at Tree of Life synagogue. Their sister, Diane Rosenthal Hirt, is a member of Congregation Etz Chaim in Lombard.

Condolences for Etz Chaim have been pouring in since Cecil and David were killed, along with nine others, when a gunman opened fire at Tree of Life on Saturday.

Deborah Friedman described Cecil as a “lovely, gentle fellow.”

“I’m retired now, but spent much of my life devoted to including people with disabilities in the life of the community, and had a lot of admiration and respect for how he was treated by that congregation,” she said.

Many congregants at Etz Chaim met the brothers years ago at a bat mitvah, and described the Rosenthal brothers as sweet, caring men. Their funeral has been scheduled for Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“The victims need to be talked about a lot. They can’t talk for themselves anymore, and their families may not have the words. The victims can’t ever leave our hearts,” said Suzan Hauptman, a member of Tree of Life.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump planned to visit Pittsburgh on Tuesday to meet with survivors and their families.