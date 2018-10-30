CHICAGO (CBS) — Ten professional models have filed a lawsuit against Polekatz Chicago Gentlemen’s Club in southwest suburban Bridgeview for unauthorized use of the models’ photos.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, alleges Polekatz has been using the photos since 2016 in order to promote the club. It also alleges the use of these photos by a strip club could jeopardize the models’ careers.

Attorney Joseph Casas represents the models and said this is the third lawsuit of its kind filed in 2018 against a Chicago-area strip club. Casas said approximately 40 models have been represented in these lawsuits.

When reached by phone, the general manager of Polekatz declined to comment on the lawsuit.