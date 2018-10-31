CHICAGO (CBS)–An American Airlines baggage handler took a nap inside the cargo storage area of a Boeing 737 from Kansas City last weekend, and was discovered when the plane landed in Chicago, the airline confirmed.

The employee, who works for an American Airlines subsidiary, Piedmont Airlines, was discovered by airport personnel when Flight AA363 landed Saturday morning around 7 a.m. at O’Hare.

American Airlines said the employee wasn’t injured while in the compartment, which was heated and pressurized.

Apparently no one noticed he was missing during the flight.

The employee has since been suspended from his job, an American Airlines spokesperson said.

In a statement, American Airlines said, “Our top priority is ensuring the well-being of the Piedmont employee. He did not request any medical attention upon arrival in Chicago, and we are grateful that he did not sustain any injuries.”

The statement continued, “The American team is very concerned about this serious situation, and we are reviewing what transpired with our Piedmont and Kansas City colleagues.”